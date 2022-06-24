Jessie James Decker Admits She & Eric ‘Aren’t Preventing Anything’ After Revealing She Has Baby Fever

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker share three gorgeous kids: Vivianne, 8, Eric, 6, and Forrest, 4. After a few years off, getting back on the road to tour her music and promoting her thriving clothing line Kittenish, Jessie admitted in an IG post that she was considering having another baby! “It depends on the month girl!” she laughed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I go through phases… this month is a ‘No.’ Next month might be a ‘Yes.'”

The “Should’ve Known Better” singer added that while her boys could “care less” about another sibling, her daughter Vivi “begs her” for a sister all the time. “I try to give her her fix with her little cousins, my sister’s babies, but she would be an amazing sister,” Jessie continued. “But you know, she’s eight and a half, I feel like it’s just too big of an age difference at this point. Sydney [Bass] and I were three years and it was perfect.”

Weeks ago, alongside a sweet family photo, the 33-year-old publicly pondered whether she wanted to try for a fourth baby. “”I’ve been extra lovey lately and having the big question mark of ‘is this the end of our baby creating? Are we done?'” she wrote. “I’m so content and full with joy with our 3 but I do go through ups and downs of not being sure at this moment to make it final. I was a total NO up until recently.”

Jessie, who stands at 5’1, added to HL that she has a tendency to carry “big babies,” which made it tough to workout during her pregnancies but she’s “always up for the challenge!” “You know, I’m in a really good place, and I feel young and Eric and I are certainly not preventing anything!” she gushed. Guess we will have to wait and see what this month brings!

There’s no question that Jessie and Eric are more in love than ever, as well, as the couple recently enjoyed a romantic Italian vacation. “I just like him. I like Eric. We love each other and we’re attracted to each other, we have so much in common. I just truly found my soulmate in him, we just get along really well,” the Kittenish founder said of her former NFL star husband. “We parent the same way, love the same way, we see the world the same way. It just was one of those things where we met in our early 20s and we just knew it was the right match.”

Jessie added that the pair, who have been married for almost 10 years, “keep it real.” “I think sometimes people can get caught up in stuff and we just want to keep it real. We both grew up very humble beginnings and were raised by really amazing mothers. I think we both want to be great parents to our kids and we like to keep things as normal as possible,” she said. “We do all the normal things and I think that’s the beauty of it.”

As the Decker family enjoys their summer travels, Jessie has teamed up with Malibu Rum to help bring lucky consumers on a Secret Escape trip, fully planned and curated by Jessie, inspired by her favorite spots in the US. “It’s been really hard trying to plan trips with friends and really get out there these days. I think people work really hard, especially moms on the go, I can relate to that. What I love about this partnership is Malibu and I are giving three different groups of people the opportunity to have a Sweet Escape trip,” she explained. “I picked a bunch of cities that I really love and I think it’s a super fun contest and way to put something together for people that really need it!”

From June 14 through July 5, consumers can visit maliburumdrinks.com/secretescapes to apply to win one of the Secret Escapes by sharing why they and their crew are ready to Do Whatever Tastes Good.