Jessie James Decker ‘Tattoos’ Her Initials On Eric’s Finger After He Forgets Ring At CMT Awards

Eric Decker & Jessie James
AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Maren Morris arrives at the CMT Music Awards, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn 2022 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, United States - 11 Apr 2022
Carrie Underwood arrives at the CMT Music Awards, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn 2022 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, United States - 11 Apr 2022
LeAnn Rimes arrives at the CMT Music Awards, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn 2022 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, United States - 11 Apr 2022
Carly Pearce 2022 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 11 Apr 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Jessie James Decker got creative with a sharpie when her handsome hubby forgot to wear his wedding ring to the 2022 CMT Awards.

Jessie James Decker, 34, couldn’t be more in love with her husband Eric, 35. Before the country singer performed at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11, the gorgeous couple walked the red carpet and spoke to Entertainment Tonight reporter Rachel Smith, who noticed that the former NFL star wasn’t wearing his wedding ring. “Now, accessories, do you have a nice ring on this evening perhaps?” Rachel said to Eric, who laughed and revealed that he’s “got a new tattoo” courtesy of his wife.

Eric showed off his finger, which featured his wife’s initials written in black sharpie. “He forgot his ring,” Jessie explained, “so I tattooed him a second ago with a sharpie.” Eric and Jessie have been married since 2013 and share three children: Vivianne Rose Decker, 8, Eric Decker II, 6, and Forrest Decker, 4.

Jessie performed her hit “Should Have Known Better” at the CMT Awards. She looked gorgeous in a tight nude mini dress with cutouts. She accessorized her look with a pair of transparent, pointed-toe pumps and diamond earrings.

Eric, meanwhile, proudly cheered his gorgeous wife on during her electric performance. The retired football player looked dapper, as always, in a white button down and a navy blue jacket and matching pants. He and Jessie truly stole the show on the red carpet.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker 2022 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 11 Apr 2022
Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Eric Thomas Decker II, Vivianne Rose Decker Musician Jessie James Decker, left, takes a photograph of her husband, New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker, right, and their children Eric Thomas Decker II, center right, and Vivianne Rose Decker after a workout session during NFL football training camp, in Florham Park, N.J Jets Camp Football, Florham Park, USA
Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker The 52nd ACM Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 02 Apr 2017

Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker
Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker at the 2022 CMT Music Awards (Photo: AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Aside from their individual careers, the power couple are also best known for their reality TV show Eric & Jessie, which premiered on E! in 2013. Even though their show went off the air in 2017, Jessie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that it might not be the last fans see of them on TV. “I do see Eric and I doing another so, and happily,” Jessie told HL in March 2021.  “My dream is really to do a cooking, lifestyle show in the kitchen and the kids can pop in and out once in a while, so we will see what happens.”