Jessie James Decker ‘Tattoos’ Her Initials On Eric’s Finger After He Forgets Ring At CMT Awards

Jessie James Decker got creative with a sharpie when her handsome hubby forgot to wear his wedding ring to the 2022 CMT Awards.

Jessie James Decker, 34, couldn’t be more in love with her husband Eric, 35. Before the country singer performed at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11, the gorgeous couple walked the red carpet and spoke to Entertainment Tonight reporter Rachel Smith, who noticed that the former NFL star wasn’t wearing his wedding ring. “Now, accessories, do you have a nice ring on this evening perhaps?” Rachel said to Eric, who laughed and revealed that he’s “got a new tattoo” courtesy of his wife.

.@JessieJDecker took matters into her own hands when @EricDecker87 forgot his wedding ring at the #CMTAwards. pic.twitter.com/9J726fKMTS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 11, 2022

Eric showed off his finger, which featured his wife’s initials written in black sharpie. “He forgot his ring,” Jessie explained, “so I tattooed him a second ago with a sharpie.” Eric and Jessie have been married since 2013 and share three children: Vivianne Rose Decker, 8, Eric Decker II, 6, and Forrest Decker, 4.

Jessie performed her hit “Should Have Known Better” at the CMT Awards. She looked gorgeous in a tight nude mini dress with cutouts. She accessorized her look with a pair of transparent, pointed-toe pumps and diamond earrings.

Eric, meanwhile, proudly cheered his gorgeous wife on during her electric performance. The retired football player looked dapper, as always, in a white button down and a navy blue jacket and matching pants. He and Jessie truly stole the show on the red carpet.

Aside from their individual careers, the power couple are also best known for their reality TV show Eric & Jessie, which premiered on E! in 2013. Even though their show went off the air in 2017, Jessie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that it might not be the last fans see of them on TV. “I do see Eric and I doing another so, and happily,” Jessie told HL in March 2021. “My dream is really to do a cooking, lifestyle show in the kitchen and the kids can pop in and out once in a while, so we will see what happens.”