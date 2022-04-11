Jessie James Decker Rocks Sexy, Tan Cutout Mini Dress At CMT Awards

Jessie James Decker looked sexier than ever in a skintight, tan mini dress with cutouts on the red carpet at the 2022 CMT Awards on April 11.

Jessie James Decker made quite the statement at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11 when she wore a tight nude mini dress with cutouts. The 33-year-old singer showed off her fabulous figure in a long-sleeve mini with a high neck and short hem.

Jessie’s dress had a massive cutout on the chest revealing ample cleavage while another cutout underneath, showed off her tiny waist. She accessorized her super tiny frock with a pair of transparent, pointed-toe pumps and diamond earrings.

Jessie’s toned legs were the star of the show in this outfit and she looked bronzed and glowing. As for her glam, she had her honey highlighted her down and parted in the middle in beach waves.

Jessie got ready for the big event in the best way possible – with donuts and no pants. She posted a photo to Instagram earlier in the day with the caption, “I have butterflies.” In the photo, Jessie wore a thin gray cotton robe with a low-cut neckline and nothing underneath.

Under her robe, she rocked a pair of white underwear as she sat in the chair and got her makeup done. While her makeup was being applied, she had a box of Krispy Kreme donuts next to her and she looked happier than ever getting ready.

In another video before the show, Jessie rocked a nude seamless thong and a strapless corset top while doing some calf raise exercises as her husband, Eric Decker, looked on in the background.

Not only did Jessie look stunning, but she is also set to perform at the RAM Trucks Side Stage this evening.