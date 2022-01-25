See Pic

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Link Arms & Twin In Matching Navy Coats While Out In NYC

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively
MEGA
Encino, CA - Seeing Pink! Matching duo Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin pictured arriving at West Valley Medical Center along with their bodyguard. The couple stepped out in matching bubblegum pink. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 15 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Sighting in NYC Tribeca, NY. 24 Jan 2022 Pictured: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA822362_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Jordyn Woods shows off her luscious curves in a crop top while on a late date night with her beau Karl Anthony-Towns at Nobu in Malibu. The couple matched in apple green and tan. Jordyn kept comfy in her green bottega Venega fur slippers while accessorizing the look with a matching green Hermès Birkin bag. Karl rocked a matching Louis Vuitton Letterman jacket with a pair of green Nike AF1 sneakers. Karl is standing proudly beside his girlfriend after she received much criticism about her weight loss from critics who think that she may have underwent weight loss surgery instead of losing weight naturally. Pictured: Jordyn Woods, Karl Anthony Towns BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rapper Tyga and girlfriend Camaryn Swanson party at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood. 20 May 2021 Pictured: Tyga And Camaryn Swanson. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA756027_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively matched in navy blue jackets while arm-in-arm in NYC proving that couples who twin together stay together.

Blake Lively, 34, and Ryan Reynolds, 45, prove that couples who twin together stay together. The lovebirds strutted the streets of New York City wearing matching navy blue coats. The Gossip Girl actress’ coat was made out of wool and went down to her knees while the Deadpool actor wore a shorter puffy jacket. They twinned from head to toe as they had matching wool hats and jeans.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds twin in matching jackets. (MEGA)

The streets of NYC have become a runway for the couple to show off their latest looks. Most recently, the actress modeled the same cozy-looking coat and funky patterned pants as her actor husband wore a navy blue vest and a grey long-sleeved shirt. They showed off their Fall fashion as Blake wore a black turtleneck and high-waisted jeans and a suede jacket with a green button-down and jeans.

The Marvel star certainly gave the DL on his and his wife’s sex life when he switched places with Will FerrellRyan showed up at Will’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon interview while Will took Ryan’s place at Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Blake is great. The sex is totally normal,” the Red Notice actor said off the cuff as he kicked off his surprise appearance with Jimmy Fallon. Their intimacy must be good enough because they share three kids James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Related Gallery

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively On Red Carpets – PICS

New York City, NY - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive at the premiere of 'Free Guy' in New York City. Pictured: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds. Actor Ryan Reynolds, right, is joined by his pregnant wife, actress Blake Lively at the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" at Military Island in Times Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu", New York, USA - 02 May 2019
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating Charles James: Beyond Fashion, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 05 May 2014

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds with their kids
Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively with their children at The Hollywood Walk of Fame in LA on Dec. 15, 2016 (Photo: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock)

Ryan is a proud dad and is even taking a break from his acting career to spend more time with his little ones.“Well I think my goal in taking a break is to spend as much quality time with my kids at this age as possible. That doesn’t mean I am retiring or anything crazy like that,” he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife of his time off. The coronavirus pandemic pushed his projects on top of each other which was really hectic for him so he’s looking forward to winding down.

So how do they make their 10-year marriage work as A-list actors? “We don’t take each other too serious, but we’re also friends,” Ryan told ET of his marriage. “Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That’s the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it. We’ve always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a buddy in that.”