Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Link Arms & Twin In Matching Navy Coats While Out In NYC

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively matched in navy blue jackets while arm-in-arm in NYC proving that couples who twin together stay together.

Blake Lively, 34, and Ryan Reynolds, 45, prove that couples who twin together stay together. The lovebirds strutted the streets of New York City wearing matching navy blue coats. The Gossip Girl actress’ coat was made out of wool and went down to her knees while the Deadpool actor wore a shorter puffy jacket. They twinned from head to toe as they had matching wool hats and jeans.

The streets of NYC have become a runway for the couple to show off their latest looks. Most recently, the actress modeled the same cozy-looking coat and funky patterned pants as her actor husband wore a navy blue vest and a grey long-sleeved shirt. They showed off their Fall fashion as Blake wore a black turtleneck and high-waisted jeans and a suede jacket with a green button-down and jeans.

The Marvel star certainly gave the DL on his and his wife’s sex life when he switched places with Will Ferrell. Ryan showed up at Will’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon interview while Will took Ryan’s place at Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Blake is great. The sex is totally normal,” the Red Notice actor said off the cuff as he kicked off his surprise appearance with Jimmy Fallon. Their intimacy must be good enough because they share three kids James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Ryan is a proud dad and is even taking a break from his acting career to spend more time with his little ones.“Well I think my goal in taking a break is to spend as much quality time with my kids at this age as possible. That doesn’t mean I am retiring or anything crazy like that,” he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife of his time off. The coronavirus pandemic pushed his projects on top of each other which was really hectic for him so he’s looking forward to winding down.

So how do they make their 10-year marriage work as A-list actors? “We don’t take each other too serious, but we’re also friends,” Ryan told ET of his marriage. “Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That’s the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it. We’ve always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a buddy in that.”