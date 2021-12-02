Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Twin In Jeans On Romantic NYC Stroll — Photos

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out for a walk in New York in stylish casual outfits.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds looked like a couple straight out of a rom-com during a stroll in New York on Thursday, Dec. 2. The actress, 34, and her longtime husband, 45, were deep in conversation as they linked arms in the city, both looking casual and stylish.

Blake wore a black turtleneck and light-wash jeans, accessorizing with a Gucci belt and combat boots, while her actor husband wore a light jacket over a button up, also opting for some jeans in a darker shade. Ryan wore sneakers for the outing on Thursday.

The parents to James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, opted for some solo time during the stroll, as their three daughters were not in attendance. Blake and Ryan do their best to preserve their children’s privacy. Blake has been vocal about keeping her kids out out paparazzi snapshots, emphasizing her desire for her girls to have a normal upbringing.

In an interview with Marie Claire in June 2016, Blake said of the photographers: “I’d rather not have to deal with it at all, but we knew the lifestyle we were getting into, and while it’s hard… it’s another thing when it’s our child.” She continued, “She didn’t have the opportunity to make a decision about what she wants.”

Blake later added, “Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had. We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had, because we’d feel really selfish.” The Gossip Girl alum also opened up about why she wanted to marry her husband, whom she wed in 2012.

“I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life,” Blake said. “That was the biggest thing to me. I’d never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him.” The love is mutual, as Ryan has called his wife and daughters the “most capable people I know.”

“If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they are the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire,” Ryan told Access in November 2020. “They have courage under fire.” He also said he loved “being a girl dad,” adding, “I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. . . so for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it.”