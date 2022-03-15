Jessie James Decker Shares Sexy Photo Of Husband Eric In His ‘Birthday Suit’ On His 35th Birthday

Jessie James Decker gave fans a gift for her husband Eric’s 35th birthday by posting a pic of him in his ‘birthday suit’ while vacationing in Greece.

Jessie James Decker celebrated her husband Eric Decker’s birthday in an extremely cheeky way. She shared some super sexy snaps of her husband posing in nothing but his “birthday suit” while on vacation in Greece. He showed off his chiseled body in such a strategic way to hide his private bits. Her birthday post may have been more of a birthday gift for his fans but they’re certainly not complaining.

“The birthday boy In his birthday suit lookin like a statue from Greece,” she captioned the post. “My man is 35 and aging like fine wine. Happy happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my ride or die. I’m so happy you were born today. I sure do I love growing old with you.” It’s clear Jessie has lots of love for her husband and it’s easy to see why.

Jessie’s husband just celebrated his birthday but she also recently treated herself to a gift. The singer recently got some breast implants and showed them off to her followers. She uploaded a pic of her in a periwinkle bikini as she sat in front of the mirror. “I treated myself… to new boobies! After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha!” she captioned the post, adding, “They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back … plus some. I feel great; I’m super happy with them and felt like a brand new woman.”