​Jessie James Decker Admits To Depression, Body Image Issues & More In Vulnerable Message

Jessie James Decker is being “open and honest” about her mental health. On June 23, the 34-year-old country singer posted a long message on Instagram that detailed her struggles with depression, body image, and family issues. She admitted that she’s been wanting to get her feelings “off my chest” with her fans.

Jessie revealed that she has “struggled” in the past couple of years. “My anxiety has gotten worse, my self-esteem, and my confidence,” she wrote. She admitted that lately she’ll just “break down and cry. I’ve been battling some body image issues, and when I really think about it, I probably always have.”

The “Should Have Known Better” singer also admitted how she’s been “struggling with the challenges” in her career. She’s wanted to be a country singer since she was a child, and she feels like she’s “constantly in a battle with the rest of the industry to prove to them that I’m not just a TV personality or an influence because that has outshined my music.”

Jessie even opened up about the “family issues” that she’s been facing and a personal family matter that was made public on Reddit. She revealed a “hate page” has been created on Reddit. “I’m ripped apart constantly on a daily basis which kills me a little every day and makes me wonder what my purpose in this business is and truthfully makes me consider quitting everything sometimes and disappear,” she wrote.

The Eric & Jessie alum said that canceling her tour after getting COVID-19 made her feel like she “let so many people down.” She admitted that it sent her “down a spiral of depression.” Jessie shared all of this with her followers because it “didn’t feel authentic to not share what I’ve been going through.”

She added, “I have such a beautiful life and so many blessings, but I still have struggles and need to sit back and work on my mental health.” She ended her message by saying that she’s “working through it and navigating daily on how to heal.” Jessie’s husband, Eric Decker, responded to his wife’s post, “Love you!! Your vulnerability is inspiring and beautiful!”