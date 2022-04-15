Jessie James Decker Rocks Daisy Dukes As She Hits The Stage For 1st Night Of Tour

Jessie James Decker looked fabulous when she rocked super tiny denim shorts with a plunging tank top to kick off the first night of her tour!

By:
April 15, 2022 10:10AM EDT
Jessie James Decker
Image Credit: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Jessie James Decker officially started her The Woman I’ve Become tour and the singer looked amazing for the first night in Detroit, when she wore a sexy denim on denim outfit. The 34-year-old country singer rocked a pair of high-waisted, light-wash denim shorts that were skintight and had frayed hems.

Tucked into her shorts, Jessie wore a tight white plunging tank top that revealed ample cleavage and wore a cropped denim jacket on top. She accessorized her look with knee-high silver bedazzled heeled cowboy boots, a crystal belt, and diamond hoop earrings.

We got a behind-the-scenes look from the tour when Jessie’s husband, Eric Decker, posted a video from the concert with the caption, “Hell of a start to the The Woman I’ve Become tour!!”

Jessie has been on a roll lately and just the other day she attended the 2022 CMT Music Awards at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11 when she wore a tight nude Alex Perry mini dress with cutouts.

Jessie showed off her fabulous figure in a long-sleeve mini that had a massive cutout on the chest revealing ample cleavage while another cutout underneath, showed off her tiny waist. She accessorized her super tiny frock with a pair of transparent, pointed-toe pumps and diamond earrings.

Jessie’s toned legs were the star of the show in this outfit and she looked bronzed and glowing. As for her glam, she had her honey highlighted her down and parted in the middle in beach waves.

Meanwhile, later that night, Jessie hit the RAM Trucks Side Stage to perform her song, “Should Have Known Better,” when she wore a black leather outfit featuring a tiny crop top, high-waisted tight pants, and a cropped leather jacket.

