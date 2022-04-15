Jessie James Decker Rocks Daisy Dukes As She Hits The Stage For 1st Night Of Tour

Jessie James Decker officially started her The Woman I’ve Become tour and the singer looked amazing for the first night in Detroit, when she wore a sexy denim on denim outfit. The 34-year-old country singer rocked a pair of high-waisted, light-wash denim shorts that were skintight and had frayed hems.

Tucked into her shorts, Jessie wore a tight white plunging tank top that revealed ample cleavage and wore a cropped denim jacket on top. She accessorized her look with knee-high silver bedazzled heeled cowboy boots, a crystal belt, and diamond hoop earrings.

We got a behind-the-scenes look from the tour when Jessie’s husband, Eric Decker, posted a video from the concert with the caption, “Hell of a start to the The Woman I’ve Become tour!!”

View Related Gallery Stars In Short Shorts: Photos Of Hailey Baldwin & Other Celebs Rocking Daisy Dukes Daisy dukes are a classic staple in Americans' wardrobes. The term was coined from Catherine Bach's role as the bombshell "Daisy Duke" in "The Dukes of Hazzard," a television show that ran between 1979 and 1985. Now, hot pants are the norm, especially among Hollywood's biggest stars. Hailey Baldwin is seen here, rocking the go-to LA look: short shorts, a cropped white tank and a pair of slick shades. Daisy dukes are perfect for running errands, as Ariel Winter will show you. But they're also appropriate for entertaining the crowd, as Miley Cyrus proved on stage! Stars love to let their personalities show through in each pair of short shorts. Taylor Swift was pictured in striped shorts, which reflected her normally posh and preppy style (well, aside from that one "Reputation" phase). Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner looped a sparkly silver belt through her blue denim shorts, as expected of the queen of high fashion. There's all kinds of ways to wear short shorts, as you'll see by clicking through the gallery. *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Singer Camila Cabello stops to grab a morning coffee and chats with a few fans before hopping in her car. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jessie has been on a roll lately and just the other day she attended the 2022 CMT Music Awards at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11 when she wore a tight nude Alex Perry mini dress with cutouts.

Jessie showed off her fabulous figure in a long-sleeve mini that had a massive cutout on the chest revealing ample cleavage while another cutout underneath, showed off her tiny waist. She accessorized her super tiny frock with a pair of transparent, pointed-toe pumps and diamond earrings.

Jessie’s toned legs were the star of the show in this outfit and she looked bronzed and glowing. As for her glam, she had her honey highlighted her down and parted in the middle in beach waves.

Meanwhile, later that night, Jessie hit the RAM Trucks Side Stage to perform her song, “Should Have Known Better,” when she wore a black leather outfit featuring a tiny crop top, high-waisted tight pants, and a cropped leather jacket.