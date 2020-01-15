Jessie James Decker Gushes Over ‘Honorable’ Eric Decker & Advises Women To Find ‘The Right Person’

Jessie James Decker’s love life is pretty near perfect with her husband Eric Decker. The songstress & businesswoman offered her relationship advice to all the single ladies in a new interview with HL!

Dating and finding love, especially these days, is not easy. Looking at picture-perfect celeb couples like Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker keeps us all believing in true love, even when we’re struggling to find it ourselves. Jessie spoke to HollywoodLife.com about her relationship in an EXCLUSIVE podcast interview, and promised all the ladies listening that the perfect person is really out there for you. “You deserve it. You deserve it. You deserve to find the right guy. Don’t settle. You deserve the right person in your life. Everyone deserves love,” the South Beach Diet ambassador said. “I think when you know you know.”

She continued to recall Eric “jumping right in” to their relationship when they first met after being set up by a friend. “He jumped in and I was just like, ‘Is this too good to be true?’ But, I think that’s what I liked about Eric. He was genuine. He’s a genuine person, and he means what he says and says what he means and sticks to his word. He’s an honorable guy.”

The couple, who has been married since 2013 and share three children, have continued to be head over heals for each other, and even showcase their romance for their fans on social media! “Truthfully, we see the world the same way,” Jessie gushed. “We have the same beliefs… It started off in a great way there there wasn’t any, ‘It has to be like this or that.’ We like to same things, we like to travel. We have so much in common and that was a great foundation. What’s important to us is our kids, what’s real, our family and loving each other.” So sweet!

