Jessie James Decker Slays In Sleek Black Dress & Kisses Eric Decker At CMA Awards

Hello, gorgeous! Jessie James Decker looked incredible when she hit the CMA Awards red carpet in a sleek and stunning dress on Nov. 13.

Jessie James Decker attended the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 13, and she looked like an absolute queen on the red carpet. The country singer showed off her fabulous figure in her red carpet look. She wore a simple black gown, which showed off her fabulous figure, and also allowed her to reveal some leg thanks to a slit on the left side. Of course, Jessie’s super hot husband, Eric Decker, was by her side on the red carpet, and they couldn’t stop themselves from showing off some sweet PDA!

Just hours before the show, Jessie took to her Instagram Story to let fans know that she actually had NO idea how she was going to wear her hair for the event. So, she asked for their advice on what hairstyle she should rock! Jessie was between two very different looks: an updo or some more simple, beachy waves. She let fans vote on her social media page, and in the end, they helped put together her gorgeous look! In the end, she chose the updo, and she allowed some tendrils to fall down to frame her face. So pretty!

2019 has certainly been an amazing year for Jessie, with a lot of her focus on her Kittenish clothing line and boutique. Jessie actually opened up her first Kittenish store in Nashville in February, and the business has been thriving all year long! She also had a chance to go on tour this year, all while working on her second cookbook, along with new music and other projects.

Plus, she’s raising three beautiful kids with Eric! The couple have a daughter, Vivianne, 5, and two sons, Eric Jr., 4, and Forrest, 1. The family currently resides in Nashville.