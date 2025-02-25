Jen Psaki’s Salary & Net Worth: How Much Money She Makes

Image Credit: Shannon Finney/NBC

Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary and current television host, is getting an upgrade on MSNBC. Amid recent network staff cuts and lineup changes, the Inside With Jen Psaki anchor will appear in a primetime slot. As viewers become acquainted with Jen, many want to know more about her, such as her MSNBC salary, net worth and past political career.

Who Is Jen Psaki?

Jen is the host of Inside With Jen Psaki, which was given a new primetime slot by MSNBC in February 2025. Since she’s been with the news network as of 2023, Jen has voiced her opinions on the show about the current state of the government. After Donald Trump won the 2024 election, Jen described his incoming administration as intimidating.

“Trump and his team decide they don’t like something, they employ threats and pressure and intimidation to change the thing they don’t like, and it works,” Jen claimed. “And that means they’re incentivized to do it again. … It’s important to remember that what this pattern could lead to is a country where journalists don’t feel comfortable speaking truth to power, where elected officials don’t hold people accountable.”

Before joining MSNBC, Jen was a contributor on CNN. Prior to that, Jen worked under former President Barack Obama and former President Joe Biden‘s respective administrations in various roles, including being a political advisor, a White House deputy press secretary, a White House deputy communications director and a spokesperson for the United States Department of the State.

Jen Psaki’s Salary

Jen’s current salary with MSNBC has not been disclosed. However, her earnings while working at the White House were previously reported. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jen was given a salary of $183,000, between 2021 and 2022 while working as the White House press secretary.

Jen Psaki’s Net Worth

Jen has a net worth of about $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Did Jen Psaki Replace Joy Reid?

Jen did not replace former MSNBC host Joy Reid. However, the cancelation of Joy’s show, The ReidOut, raised eyebrows since Jen’s show was moved into a 9 p.m. weekday slot, while The Weekend co-hosts Symone Sanders-Townsend, Michael Steele and Alicia Menendez were given Joy’s daily 7 p.m. slot.