Is the Tyson vs. Paul Fight Free to Watch? Streaming Details

If you haven’t already heard, Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to fight in the ultimate eight-round match soon. For months, boxing fans have been counting down to this day. Now that it’s here, some people are wondering if it’s free to stream live. After all, some streaming platforms require subscribers to sign up for premium subscriptions to watch certain movies and TV shows.

Earlier this year, boxing fans were bummed when Most Valuable Promotions pushed the fight back to a later date. The decision came after Tyson suffered an in-flight health scare. He had an ulcer flare-up, and doctors recommended him to participate in light training for a brief time.

“During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” MVP explained in a social media statement, adding that “both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.”

Once it came time for them to go toe to toe, Tyson and Paul got into a heated exchange at the weigh-in one day before their match. For an unknown reason, Tyson slapped Paul, and the latter called him an “angry little elf” when he walked off stage.

Find out whether or not the Tyson vs. Paul fight is free to stream live.

Where to Watch the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight

Viewers can watch the entire fight on Netflix. The streamer is exclusively broadcasting the event live.

What Time Does Tyson Fight Paul?

Tyson is scheduled to go head to head with Paul at 8 p.m. ET on November 15.

Is the Fight Free to Stream?

According to multiple outlets, Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the Tyson-Paul fight for free on November 15.

Can You Watch the Tyson vs. Paul Fight for Free Online?

No, there is no way to watch the Tyson-Paul fight anywhere else other than Netflix. Boxing fans will need to get a Netflix subscription in order to view the match.