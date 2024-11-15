Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight Time: When to Watch It

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to fight on November 15, 2024. The two have been preparing for this fight for quite some time, and now the pressure is on as the night has finally arrived. In the lead-up to the fight, they have also made headlines when the 58-year-old former champion slapped the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer. Jake shared the incident on social media, captioning the video, “@miketyson is this my Chris Rock moment?”

With all the buzz surrounding this bout, many viewers are eager to know when to watch it. For streaming times and viewing details, read on below.

When to Watch the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight ?

The fight will commence at 8:00 PM EST (5:00 PM PT) and will be broadcast live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. According to The New York Times, the main fight is predicted to begin at 11:00 PM.

Where to Watch the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Fight

The fight will be streamed on Netflix, providing easy access for viewers worldwide. Typically, such events would be available via pay-per-view, but the two fighters promoted this event to confirm that it would be accessible on the streaming platform.

Will There Be More Fights on the Card?

While Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are the main attraction of the night, there is a lineup of fights leading up to their match. According to The New York Times, other fights on the main card include a super lightweight bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO titles. In the welterweight division, Mario Barrios will face Abel Ramos for the WBC title, and in the super middleweight division, Neeraj Goyat will fight Whindersson Nunes.

On the preliminary card, the super middleweight matchup features Shadisa Green versus Melinda Watpool for the vacant women’s WBO title. Additionally, the super lightweight division will showcase Lucas Bahdi versus Armando Casamonica, while Bruce Carrington will take on Dana Coolwell in a featherweight bout.