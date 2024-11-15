Where to Watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight

Image Credit: Getty Images for Netflix

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are finally set to face off in their highly anticipated fight tonight, after months of delays and buildup.

With $40 million and major bragging rights (but no title belts) on the line, many are eager to see how the showdown will unfold between the 58-year-old boxing legend and the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the matchup live, plus more details below.

How Can I Watch the Fight?

Netflix will be exclusively showcasing the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight.

When Is the Fight Happening?

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight will take place this Friday, Nov. 15, with the preliminary card starting at 5:30 p.m. ET and the main card kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

Where Is the Fight Taking Place?

The fight will be hosted at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The venue, which boasts a seating capacity of 80,000, will provide a massive backdrop for this highly anticipated bout.

How Long Is the Fight?

Tyson and Paul will face off in eight, two-minute rounds.