Why Mike Tyson & Jake Paul’s Fight Was Postponed

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul‘s summer 2024 fight has been postponed as a result of Mike’s in-flight health scare. According to a new statement from Most Valuable Promotions, doctor recommended that the 57-year-old wrestler must only do “light training” for the next several weeks.

“During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” MVP explained in a statement shared to social media last week.

The statement went on to note that “both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.”

“We fully support Mike taking the necessary time to allow himself to perform at the level he expects of himself,” MVP added in its announcement.

Mike’s highly anticipated return to the ring was scheduled to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20. A live stream on Netflix was also planned.

MVP concluded its statement by noting that Mike “is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks” and they expect to reschedule the match “to later this year at AT&T Stadium.”

“A new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7,” MVP added.

On May 26, Mike experienced an ulcer flare up on an airplane while en route from Miami to Los Angeles. Reps for the athlete explained in a follow-up statement that he “became nauseous and dizzy” from the flare up “30 minutes before landing,” and paramedics assisted him.

Shortly thereafter, fans speculated whether or not Mike’s fight against Jake, 27, would be canceled or postponed. Both wrestlers seemingly shut down the rumors, though, as Jake took to X to tweet, “You love to make s**t up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed #PaulTyson.”

Even Mike weighed in by tweeting he was “feeling 100%” and added that he didn’t need to in order to beat Jake.

Despite the 30-year age gap between both fighters, Mike has been eager to make a comeback four years after his last fight, which was in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr. The exhibition ended in a split draw.