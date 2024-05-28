Mike Tyson Shares Health Update After In-Flight Medical Scare

Mike Tyson has “100 percent” recovered from his medical emergency that took place over the weekend. The 57-year-old boxer took to X (perviously known as Twitter) to clarify the status of his condition just two days after paramedics treated him for an ulcer flare up.

“Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul [sic],” Mike tweeted on Tuesday, May 28.

One day prior, Jake Paul took to the social media platform to insist that his and Mike’s upcoming brawl is still set to take place this summer, despite what happened to the longtime heavyweight boxer.

“You love to make s**t up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed #PaulTyson,” Jake, 27, tweeted on Monday, May 27.

Over the weekend, Mike suffered from an in-flight medical scare while en route from Miami to Los Angeles. Reps for the athlete provided a statement to various outlets, noting that Mike “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing” and that the boxer “is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Per In Touch, an eyewitness recounted what happened during the flight, noting that Mike had “some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded.”

“Before the paramedics arrived, the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens,” the eyewitness further explained. “[The flight attendant] said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head ‘yes.'”

Mike is scheduled to fight Jake at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20 in a live Netflix-streamed event. The boxers have a 30-year age gap, and this is Mike’s first time in the ring since 2020.

The age difference hasn’t swayed Jake from fighting the boxing legend. During a previous interview with USA Today, he teased fans that “one of [them] has to die” in the brawl.

“I love Mike. I’m super respectful of him,” Jake noted. “It’s an honor to be in the ring with him. But I have to end him. “It’s war. All is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die.”