Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Emergency on Airplane Weeks Before Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson reportedly experienced a medical emergency while en route to Los Angeles from Miami. On Sunday, May 26, paramedics tended to the 57-year-old boxer after it was announced on an airplane that he needed medical care, according to a new report.

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” an eyewitness told In Touch on Monday, May 27. “Before the paramedics arrived, the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens.”

The eyewitness elaborated that Mike was seated in first class and all passengers were asked to “stay on the plane” after they landed “so paramedics could enter.”

“[The flight attendant then] said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK,'” the eyewitness claimed. “I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.”

Reps for the athlete told the outlet that Mike is “doing great” following the emergency.

“He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing,” the reps said in a statement. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Shortly after the report surfaced of Mike’s health scare, Jake Paul reacted by slamming rumors that their upcoming fight would be postponed.

“You love to make s**t up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes,” Jake, 27, tweeted on May 27, before adding, “Nothing changed #PaulTyson.”

Mike and Jake are set to brawl in a highly anticipated fight on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The battle will be live streamed on Netflix for eager viewers.

The fighters — who have a 30-year age gap — have openly shared their confidence about the brawl. Earlier this month, Jake teased that he wants to “end” Mike in the ring.

“I love Mike. I’m super respectful of him. It’s an honor to be in the ring with him. But I have to end him,” he told USA Today. “It’s war. All is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die.”

This is Iron Mike’s first fight in four years since his 2020 brawl with Roy Jones Jr., which ended in a split draw.