Mike Tyson’s Height: How Tall Is Iron Mike?

Mike Tyson is back in the saddle again. Despite being in his 50s, the fighter — known as “Iron Mike” — agreed to go head to head with social media star Jake Paul. The duo’s 30-year age gap made headlines, with many questioning how Mike would be able to defeat his younger and taller opponent. So, how tall is Mike, and how does his height compare to that of Jake’s?

One day before Jake and Mike’s scheduled fight, the two got into a brief scuffle during their weigh-in. For some reason, Mike slapped Jake and walked away without an explanation. However, Jake made sure to call him out.

“He’s angry,” Jake told the crowd and the moderator. “He’s an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap, buddy, but tomorrow, you’re getting knocked the f**k out.”

Jake then grabbed the microphone and yelled he’d be “f**king him up” and claimed that Tyson “hits like a bitch.”

“It’s personal now!” Jake shouted. “He must die.”

Find out Mike’s height, weight, age and more about his health, below.

How Tall Is Mike Tyson?

Mike is 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Jake, for his part, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall.

How Much Does Mike Tyson Weigh?

After weighing in for his fight against Jake in November 2024, Mike’s weight was measured at about 228 pounds.

What Is Mike Tyson’s Age in 2024?

In 2024, Mike turned 58 years old. He is three decades older than Jake, who is 27 years old. Their significant age difference made headlines leading up to their highly anticipated November 2024 fight.

How Is Mike Tyson’s Health?

After experiencing an ulcer flare-up during an in-flight health scare in May 2024, boxing fans were concerned about Mike’s health. However, he made a quick recovery and resumed training to prepare for his match against Jake.

Is Mike Tyson Married?

Mike married his current wife, Lakiha Spicer, in 2009. They share children Milan and Morocco together. The fighter is also a dad to kids Miki, Ramsey, Amir, Miguel and Exodus (who died in 2004), all of whom he shares with different women.