How Many Rounds Is the Tyson vs. Paul Fight?

It’s finally here — the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight. Nearly four months after the event was initially scheduled to take place, the brawl will be available to stream live. Since the age difference between “Iron Mike” (58 years old) and “El Gallo” a.k.a “The Problem Child” (27 years old) is 30 years, viewers are curious how the match will end and how many rounds Tyson and Paul have to fight.

Before the match, Tyson and Paul got into a heated exchange at the weigh-in on November 14. For an unknown reason, Tyson slapped Paul across the face and angrily walked off stage. Paul then described his opponent as “an angry little elf.”

“Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap, buddy, but tomorrow, you’re getting knocked the f**k out,” Paul said, before yelling that Tyson “hits like a bitch.”

“It’s personal now!” he yelled. “He must die.”

Weeks before the fight was scheduled to take place on July 20, Most Valuable Promotions postponed the event because Tyson had an ulcer flare-up on a plane.

“During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” MVP explained, adding that “both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.”

MVP added in its statement, “We fully support Mike taking the necessary time to allow himself to perform at the level he expects of himself.”

Find out how many rounds Tyson and Paul have to fight, below.

What Time Is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight?

The Tyson vs. Paul fight airs on November 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the Tyson vs. Paul Fight

Netflix is exclusively broadcasting the fight between Tyson and Paul. Subscribers will be able to watch the event for free.

How Many Rounds Is the Tyson vs. Paul Fight?

Tyson and Paul will fight for eight rounds, each of which will last two minutes. Traditional male boxing matches typically feature three-minute rounds.