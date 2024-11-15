How Old Is Mike Tyson? A Look at the Boxing Icon’s Age Before Jake Paul Fight

Image Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

Many are eagerly awaiting the fight between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tyson’s current condition, along with more details about the highly anticipated fight this week.

How Old Is Mike Tyson?

Tyson is currently 58 years old, while Paul is 27.

What Is Tyson’s Weight?

The heavyweight boxer just weighed in at 228.4 pounds during the public weigh-in at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, while Paul weighed in at 227.2 pounds.

How Is Tyson’s Health?

According to BBC Sport, Tyson downplayed any health concerns, stating he was “just fine” but taking extra precautions ahead of his fight. He requested that those around him wear face masks for added safety.

The fight between Tyson and Paul was initially scheduled for July 20 but was postponed due to Tyson’s ulcer flare-up. On May 26, paramedics were called to assist Tyson following a medical emergency that occurred on an airplane. According to an eyewitness who spoke to In Touch on May 27, an announcement was made on the flight requesting a doctor. “Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane, and paramedics boarded,” the eyewitness reported. Tyson was later advised by a doctor to engage in “light training” for the following weeks.

What Is Tyson’s Fight Record?

Tyson, widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, made history by becoming the youngest world heavyweight champion at the age of 20. Here’s a breakdown of his legendary boxing career:

Fights : 58

: 58 Wins : 50 By knockout: 44 By decision: 5 By disqualification: 1

: 50 Losses: 6

When Was Tyson’s Last Fight?

The former heavyweight world champion has not fought in a professional bout since 2005, when he suffered a sixth-round loss to Kevin McBride. Since then, Tyson has participated in exhibition matches, including a 2020 showdown against fellow veteran Roy Jones Jr., which ended in a split draw.

When Is the Fight?

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight will take place this Friday, Nov. 15, with the preliminary card starting at 5:30 p.m. ET and the main card kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

Where Is the Fight Taking Place?

The fight will be hosted at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The venue, which boasts a seating capacity of 80,000, will provide a massive backdrop for this highly anticipated bout.

How Can I Watch the Fight?

Netflix will be exclusively showcasing the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight.

How Long Is the Fight?

Tyson and Paul will face off in eight, two-minute rounds.