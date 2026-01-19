Is ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Ending? What We Know About Rumored Cancelation

Image Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly considering ending her eponymous talk show soon. The American Idol alum brought a new flair to daytime TV by implementing her powerhouse vocals as well as memorable interviews with celebrity guests. Nevertheless, a report emerged in January 2026 about The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s impending conclusion. So, is it true?

Is The Kelly Clarkson Show Canceled?

No, at the time of publication, The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s parent company, NBCUniversal, has not publicly revealed any cancelation plans for the talk show.

However, Page Six reported that the “Behind These Hazel Eyes” hitmaker’s imminent exit is “definite” and that it’s “likely that it will not go on.”

“[Her show] is a lot to put on, and looking at the landscape across daytime television, it’s not sustainable anymore,” one source told the outlet on January 19, 2026.

Another insider told the outlet, “People are jumping the gun. … Nothing is definite yet, and it’s a still a long season.”

Why Was Kelly Clarkson on Hiatus From Her Show?

Last year, Kelly took several breaks from her talk show, and it was later revealed that the reason was her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock‘s declining health. He died on August 7, 2025, from melanoma, a form of skin cancer. The former spouses were married from 2013 to 2022.

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years,” a rep for Brandon’s family said in a statement at the time. “He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Kelly put her work on hold to be present for her and Brandon’s children, River Rose and Remington “Remy” Alexander. Earlier that month, she postponed the remainder of her August Studio Session in Las Vegas.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” Kelly wrote via Instagram.