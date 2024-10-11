Image Credit: Soqui Ted

One of the most famous names from Lyle and Erik Menendez‘s trial was defense attorney Leslie Abramson. After one jury remained deadlocked in their first trial, another one was held, and the brothers were convicted of first-degree murder of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, and the conspiracy to commit murder in 1996. So, did Lyle and Erik stay in touch with Leslie?

Find out whether or not Leslie is still in contact with the Menendez brothers.

Who Is Leslie Abramson?

Leslie is a former lawyer from Queens, New York. She moved to Los Angeles in the 1960s and graduated with a law degree from UCLA, according to The Washington Post. The mother of two spoke with the publication following Lyle and Erik’s 1996 conviction, and she mentioned taking a “breather” from highly publicized trials.

“This case was incredibly stressful the first time around, and was monstrous the second time,” Leslie said. “Certainly, this will be my last capital case for a while. I need a breather from this. But by the same token, I’m not ready to do nothing.”

When it came to the Menendez brothers’ crime, Leslie noted that they were “troubled” kids and ultimately “cracked” after allegedly facing emotional, physical and sexual abuse during their childhoods.

“I’ve represented people charged with murder for 27 years, and these guys just don’t measure up to anybody else I’ve ever represented,” Leslie said before insisting, “These are not murderers. These are troubled kids in a very difficult and grotesque home environment, and they cracked. … It’s a grotesquely disproportionate verdict and punishment for what happened here. When children kill their parents, something is wrong in that family. It’s a different moral mix for a sexual predator, those who kill strangers.”

Is Leslie Abramson Still in Contact With the Menendez Brothers?

It does not appear that Leslie stayed in touch with either Lyle or Erik following their 1996 conviction. The siblings were sent to separate prisons at the time, but they reunited in 2018. Since then, they have been incarcerated at San Diego’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

Where Is Leslie Abramson Now?

Following the Menendez brothers’ trial, Leslie represented producer Phil Spector. He was charged with second-degree murder in Lana Clarkson‘s 2003 death. Leslie eventually resigned from the case, and Phil was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009. Since then, Leslie has remained out of the public eye.

In Netflix’s October 2024 documentary The Menendez Brothers, Leslie declined an interview. However, she provided a statement to the doc, which read, “30 years is a long time. I’d like to leave the past in the past. No amount of media, nor teenage petitions will alter the fate of these clients. Only the court can do that, and they have ruled.”

Does Leslie Abramson Have Kids?

Leslie has two children. She has kept their names and her private life out of the public eye.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.