When Is the Menendez Retrial? Lyle & Erik’s Upcoming Court Hearing

From renewed attention on their case to new evidence and an upcoming court hearing, the Menendez brothers have once again become a topic of widespread discussion, years after they killed their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez, in 1989, when they were 21 and 18 years old. Lyle and Erik are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole and remain incarcerated at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California. The case, which made them infamous, has recently gained attention from a new generation through shows like their Netflix documentary and Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Now, at 56 and 53, they may face a new outcome.

To stay updated on the Menendez brothers’ case, Hollywood Life has gathered key information.

Is the Menendez Case Being Reopened?

The Menendez brothers have a court hearing set for November 29, 2024, according to Variety. This follows the discovery of evidence suggesting their father, Jose Menendez, sexually abused his children. “We have been given evidence. We have been given a photocopy of a letter that allegedly was sent by one of the brothers to another family member talking about him being the victim of molestation,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón shared, per the outlet. He also mentioned, “We’ve also got evidence that was provided by the defense, by his lawyers, that one of the members of the Menudo band alleged that he was molested by the father.”

Will There Be a Menendez Retrial?

It is currently unclear if the brothers will face a retrial, as the court hearing has not yet taken place and is only a preliminary hearing.

Why Did the Menendez Brothers Kill Their Parents?

During their trials, the brothers claimed they were abused throughout their childhood by their parents. Their lawyer, Leslie Abramson, argued that the murders were committed in self-defense. She shared to the The Washington Post in 1996, “These are not murderers. These are troubled kids in a very difficult and grotesque home environment, and they cracked.” At the time, many believed the motive was their parents’ inheritance money.

f you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

