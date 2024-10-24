When Is the Menendez Brothers’ Retrial? Latest Update on Their Court Hearing

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Lyle and Erik Menendez have once again become a major point of interest as they continue to serve life sentences without parole for the 1989 murder of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez.

Their case gained renewed attention first through Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, followed by a Netflix documentary featuring recorded phone calls between the brothers and director Alejandro Hartmann from the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, where they are incarcerated.

With this renewed focus, new evidence, and an upcoming court hearing, Lyle and Erik, now 56 and 53, may have a chance at freedom. For readers to stay updated on the Menendez brothers’ case, HollywoodLife has compiled all the key information below.

Is the Menendez Case Being Reopened?

The Menendez brothers have a court hearing set for November 29, 2024, according to Variety. This follows the discovery of evidence suggesting that their father, Jose, sexually abused his children.

“We have been given evidence, including a photocopy of a letter allegedly sent by one of the brothers to another family member, discussing being the victim of molestation,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón shared, per the outlet. He also mentioned, “We’ve received evidence provided by the defense, including claims from a member of the Menudo band who alleged he was molested by the father.”

Roy Rosselló, a former member of the Puerto Rican boy band sensation Menudo, spoke out in the 2023 Peacock documentary Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, where he alleged that he was abused by the music executive when he was 14.

Will There Be a Menendez Retrial?

It is currently unclear if the brothers will face a retrial, as the court hearing has not yet taken place and is only a preliminary hearing.

But in a news conference on Tuesday evening, Gascón responded to a prompt for an update on the brothers’ potential resentencing by stating, “As I said 10 days ago, I would make a decision within 10 days or so. I plan to make the decision by the end of this week.”

He concluded with a note of finality: “Yes, the end of this week.”

Why Did the Menendez Brothers Kill Their Parents?

The fact that the brothers—then 21 and 18—committed the crime was never in doubt during the trial, but their motivation has divided opinions over the decades.

During the proceedings, the brothers claimed they were abused throughout their childhood by their parents. At their first trial, their attorney, Leslie Abramson, argued that they killed their parents in self-defense, fearing that their parents would kill them if they disclosed the years of alleged molestation they had suffered at their father’s hands. She told The Washington Post in 1996, “These are not murderers. These are troubled kids in a very difficult and grotesque home environment, and they cracked.” At the time, many believed the motive was their parents’ inheritance money.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).