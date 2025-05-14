Where Is Leslie Abramson Now? Update on the Menendez Brothers’ Lawyer

Leslie Abramson became a household name in the 1990s as the fierce and outspoken defense attorney in one of the most high-profile trials of the decade: the case of Lyle and Erik Menendez. The brothers were sentenced to life without parole after the 1989 murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez. Their case was highly publicized throughout the ’90s, following a mistrial in 1993 and their conviction in 1996.

The Menendez case returned to the spotlight in 2024, first with Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, followed by the release of The Menendez Brothers documentary on Netflix on October 7, 2024.

With renewed attention on the brothers and their legal battle, many are now wondering — where is Abramson today? Here’s what we know.

Who Is Leslie Abramson?

Born in Queens, New York, in 1943, Abramson became one of the most prominent defense attorneys of the 1990s.

Abramson, who represented Erik, played a pivotal role in the brothers’ defense. She argued that the murders were acts of self-defense, rooted in years of alleged physical, emotional, and sexual abuse by both parents. “I’ve represented people charged with murder for 27 years, and these guys just don’t measure up to anybody else I’ve ever represented,” Abramson told The Washington Post in 1996. “These are not murderers. These are troubled kids in a very difficult and grotesque home environment, and they cracked.”

Where Is Leslie Abramson Now?

According to Radio Times, Abramson has since withdrawn from the public eye. Her legal license is currently listed as inactive by the State Bar of California.

Who Played Leslie Abramson in Monsters?

In Ryan Murphy’s Monsters, Abramson is portrayed by actress Ari Graynor.

Where Are Lyle and Erik Menendez Today?

Lyle and Erik remain incarcerated at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in California. However, their legal situation has undergone a significant change.

On May 13, 2025, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic resentenced the brothers to 50 years to life, making them eligible for parole after serving over 35 years in prison. This decision replaces their original sentence of life without parole and was influenced by their age at the time of the crime—they were 21 and 18—and their conduct during incarceration, including earning college degrees and mentoring fellow inmates. The brothers are scheduled for a parole hearing on June 13, 2025.

Despite the resentencing, their release is not guaranteed. The California parole board must assess their suitability for parole, considering factors such as a recent risk assessment that labeled them as a “moderate” risk due to past prison infractions, including unauthorized cell phone possession. Additionally, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman opposes their release, arguing that the brothers have not fully accepted responsibility for their actions.

On March 10, 2025, Hochman publicly stated he does not support the brothers’ release and accused them of spreading “lies” for decades.

In 2024, new evidence of alleged sexual abuse by their father was found. According to Variety, former Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón stated, “We have been given evidence. We have been given a photocopy of a letter that allegedly was sent by one of the brothers to another family member talking about him being the victim of molestation.” He further added, “We’ve also got evidence that was provided by the defense, by his lawyers, that one of the members of the Menudo band alleged that he was molested by the father.”

On October 24, 2024, Gascón formally recommended that Lyle and Erik be resentenced and granted eligibility for parole.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).