Is Casey Means a Doctor? Inside the Surgeon General Nominee’s Medical Background

Image Credit: Casey Means/Instagram

Casey Means has steadily worked her way into Donald Trump‘s orbit while focusing on her pseudoscientific business. After working closely with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his former presidential campaign, Casey established herself as a popular name. Since many — including the president — have called Casey a doctor while addressing her, some are wondering if she is an actual M.D.

Below, learn all about Casey’s medical expertise and education background.

Who Is Casey Means?

Casey is a wellness influencer, co-author of Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health and co-founder and chief medical officer at Levels. Due to Trump’s nomination for her to be the surgeon general, Casey could serve in the position while supporting RFK Jr.

Is Casey Means a Real Doctor?

No, Casey is not an actual doctor, though she holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Stanford University. When she turned 30, Casey dropped out of Oregon Health and Science University to pursue her pseudoscientific goals while challenging mainstream healthcare in America.

As her career progressed, Casey opened her own medical practice in Portland, Oregon, but her state license has been inactive since early 2024.

While promoting her 2024 book, Casey pointed out in a lengthy Instagram post that the “the metabolic health crisis is the biggest threat we face” in the U.S. She further alleged that the “biggest lie in healthcare is that type 2 diabetes, cancer, heart disease, dementia, Alzheimer’s, depression, arthritis, infertility and more are totally different diseases requiring separate doctors and pills for life.”

“The chronic diseases which account for 90 percent of health costs and nine out of 10 deaths result from the SAME THING — dysfunction in our body’s fundamental ability to produce energy, which is caused by simple environmental features that have changed in just a century,” Casey added in her caption at the time.

Is Casey Means Married?

No, Casey does not appear to be married at this time. She has kept details from her personal life away from the public eye.

Who Is Calley Means?

Calley Means is Casey’s brother, who co-authored their book, Good Energy, and he has remained a prominent presence in his sister’s career. As a former food industry lobbyist, Calley has expressed his support for RFK Jr. and the “Make America Healthy Again” goal.