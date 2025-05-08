Casey Means’ Husband: Is the Surgeon General Nominee Married?

Image Credit: Casey Means/Instagram

Casey Means, a wellness influencer and co-author of Good Energy, was nominated by Donald Trump to be his surgeon general. The Stanford University graduate has been labeled as “Dr.,” and many want to learn more about the pseudoscience advocate, including her personal life and career. One of the most widely speculated topics among fans is whether or not Casey is married or dating anyone.

In May 2025, Trump announced his nomination for Casey to become his surgeon general. He wrote on Truth Social that she has “impeccable ‘MAHA’ [Make American Healthy Again] credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our agenda in order to reverse the chronic disease epidemic, and ensure great health, in the future, for ALL Americans.”

Below, learn more about Casey.

Is Casey Means a Doctor?

No, Casey is not an actual doctor. Though Trump and many others have called her Dr. Casey, she holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Stanford University — not a doctor of medicine degree.

“Her academic achievements, together with her life’s work, are absolutely outstanding,” Trump wrote in his May 2025 Truth Social announcement. “Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest surgeon generals in United States History. Congratulations to Casey! Secretary Kennedy looks forward to working with Dr. Janette Nesheiwat in another capacity at HHS.”

Born Paula Casey Means, she dropped out of her surgical residency at Oregon Health and Science University. Casey eventually opened her own pseudoscientific medical practice in Portland, Oregon, though her state license was inactive by 2024. That year, Casey co-authored Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health, which criticizes mainstream healthcare in the U.S.

After the book became a popular topic, Casey was invited to discuss her views on multiple shows and podcasts, including “The Joe Rogan Experience” and Real Time with Bill Maher.

On why she wrote her book, Casey shared via Instagram in April 2024 that “the metabolic health crisis is the biggest threat we face” in American. In her caption, she went on to claim that the “biggest lie in healthcare is that type 2 diabetes, cancer, heart disease, dementia, Alzheimer’s, depression, arthritis, infertility and more are totally different diseases requiring separate doctors and pills for life.”

“The chronic diseases which account for 90 percent of health costs and nine out of 10 deaths result from the SAME THING — dysfunction in our body’s fundamental ability to produce energy, which is caused by simple environmental features that have changed in just a century,” Casey claimed.

Is Casey Means Married?

No, it does not appear that Casey is married, but some people assumed that Calley Means was her husband. However, Calley is Casey’s brother, and he co-authored Good Energy with his sister.

Does Casey Means Have Kids?

No, Casey does not appear to have children of her own.