Who Is Casey Means? 5 Things About Trump’s Surgeon General Nominee

Image Credit: Casey Means/Instagram

Casey Means is making headlines as President Donald Trump has nominated her for Surgeon General. On May 7, 2025, the 47th president of the United States announced on Truth Social, “I am pleased to announce that Dr. Casey Means, will be nominated as our next Surgeon General of the United States of America. Casey has impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans.”

He added, “Her academic achievements, together with her life’s work, are absolutely outstanding. Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History. Congratulations to Casey! Secretary Kennedy looks forward to working with Dr. Janette Nesheiwat in another capacity at HHS. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

As Trump nominates Casey, learn more about who she is below.

Casey Means Is a Stanford University Alum

Casey, born Paula Casey Means on September 24, 1987, is a Stanford University alum. Although she has spent time in the medical field, she is not a practicing physician.

She noted on her website, “During my training as a surgeon, I saw how broken and exploitative the healthcare system is and left surgery to focus on how to keep people out of the operating room. As a co-founder of Levels Health, I saw how transformational it can be to deeply understand your own health. I hope my work can help you on your journey to feeling incredible, avoiding preventable diseases, and aging well.”

Casey Means Is Also an Author

In addition to her medical background, Casey is also an author. She wrote Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health.

Casey Means’ Personal Life

At the time of publication, Casey is not married and does not have children.

Casey Means Is a Surgeon General Nominee

Casey now awaits the next steps following her nomination by Donald Trump to become the next Surgeon General.