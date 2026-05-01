Who Is Nicole Saphier? All About Trump’s U.S. Surgeon General Nominee

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Donald Trump has tapped a new face for one of the country’s most high-profile public health roles. Dr. Nicole Saphier is now his latest nominee for U.S. Surgeon General, replacing Casey Means.

“I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Dr. Nicole B. Saphier to be the next SURGEON GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” Trump wrote in an April 30, 2026, Truth Social post. “Nicole is a STAR physician who has spent her career guiding women facing breast cancer through their diagnosis and treatment while tirelessly advocating to increase early cancer detection and prevention, while at the same time working with men and women on all other forms of cancer diagnoses and treatments. She is also an INCREDIBLE COMMUNICATOR, who makes complicated health issues more easily understood by all Americans. Dr. Nicole Saphier will do great things for our Country, and help, “MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN.” Congratulations Nicole, our Country has long been waiting for you!”

So, who exactly is the physician? Here’s everything to know about Saphier and her career.

Dr. Nicole Saphier Is a Radiologist

As Trump noted in his announcement, Saphier is a practicing physician with a background in cancer care. She works at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where she serves as the director of breast imaging at its Monmouth, New Jersey, facility.

Saphier’s work focuses on early cancer detection, particularly for breast cancer patients. Her medical training includes an M.D. from Ross University and completing advanced fellowships, including her time at the Mayo Clinic.

Nicole Saphier Is a Media Contributor & Podcast Host

Outside of the hospital, Saphier has built a media presence as a contributor on Fox News, where she regularly discusses health topics and medical news. She joined the network in 2018.

She has also hosted her own podcast, “Wellness Unmasked,” where she weighs in on trending health debates, such as nutrition and public policy.

Nicole Saphier Is an Author and Public Health Advocate

Not only is Saphier a clinician, but she’s also an author. Her 2020 book, Make America Healthy Again, advocates for a prevention-first approach to healthcare and criticizes government-run health systems.

Saphier has also served on advisory groups, including a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee focused on breast cancer in young women.