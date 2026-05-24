Who Won the 2026 Indy 500? See Updates on the Winner

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The 2026 Indy 500 brought another dramatic day of racing to Indianapolis Motor Speedway as some of the biggest names in IndyCar battled for one of motorsports’ most prestigious victories. Drivers including Álex Palou, Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward and Scott Dixon were all part of this year’s star-studded field as fans packed the historic speedway for the annual Memorial Day weekend tradition.

This year’s race weekend also carried an emotional tone following the death of NASCAR star Kyle Busch on May 21 at age 41. Tributes to Busch appeared throughout the motorsports world during Memorial Day weekend events, including at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where driver Romain Grosjean honored Busch with a special No. 18-inspired car design. Indianapolis Motor Speedway also lit the track pylon on Lap 18 in tribute to the late NASCAR champion.

The event additionally drew several celebrity appearances throughout the weekend, including Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who served as the Indy 500’s grand marshal and delivered the iconic “Drivers, start your engines” command before the race began.

After hours of high-speed action, crashes and tense late-race moments, the 2026 Indy 500 officially crowned a winner in front of a packed crowd in Indianapolis. Below, get updates on the winning driver, the final results and how fans can rewatch the race.

How Can I Rewatch the 2026 Indy 500?

Fans can rewatch the 2026 Indy 500 through FOX and FOX One following the race’s conclusion. Full race replays, highlights and condensed coverage are also available on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app and INDYCAR’s official digital platforms.

The race aired live on FOX on May 24, 2026, with coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET before the green flag dropped at 12:45 p.m. ET. Fans were also able to stream the event through live TV services that carry FOX, including Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and DIRECTV Stream.

Who Won the Indy 500?

Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist won the 2026 Indianapolis 500, earning the biggest victory of his IndyCar career during the 110th running of the historic race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Meyer Shank Racing driver had shown strong speed throughout the month of May, qualifying fourth for the race after previously topping “Fast Friday” practice with a lap above 233 mph.

The victory marked Rosenqvist’s first career Indy 500 win after several close calls in recent years, including a fourth-place finish in 2025. He previously won IndyCar Rookie of the Year honors in 2019 and earned his first series victory at Road America in 2020.

Who Were the Top Racers in the Indy 500 Lineup?

The 2026 Indy 500 field featured several of IndyCar’s biggest stars, including defending winner Palou, Newgarden, O’Ward, Dixon and four-time Indy 500 champion Hélio Castroneves. Other notable drivers included Alexander Rossi, David Malukas, Conor Daly, Katherine Legge and former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher in his first Indy 500 appearance.