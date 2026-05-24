Kyle Busch’s Death: How Does Pneumonia Cause Sepsis?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Late NASCAR legend Kyle Busch left a lasting impression on the racing world, and his death shocked everyone — from colleagues to fans alike. When his family announced that the cause was pneumonia that led to sepsis, many grew concerned about how a lung issue can manifest into a life-threatening demise.

Busch’s family released a statement on May 23, 2026, about his cause of death.

“The medical evaluation provided to the Busch family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications,” the statement read. “The family asks for continued understanding and privacy during this difficult time.”

Learn about Busch’s final days, his pneumonia and how sepsis can form from the illness.

Just received a statement from Kyle Busch's family on the cause of his death: "The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications. "The Family asks for… — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) May 23, 2026

What Happened to Kyle Busch?

As previously noted, Busch had pneumonia that eventually led to sepsis. In the weeks leading up to his death, the late 41-year-old developed a cough. On May 16, the racer told The Athletic that his cough was “substantial.”

According to USA Today, Busch was heard on team radio speaking with the team doctor while battling a “sinus cold.”

Somewhere in between everything, Busch developed pneumonia. According to the California Post, via the New York Post, 911 audio revealed that Busch was lying on a bathroom floor and coughing up blood before he was brought to a hospital.

“I’ve got an individual that’s shortness of breath, very hot, thinks he’s going to pass out and is producing a little bit of blood — coughing up some blood,” a man was heard telling dispatch in the 911 audio. “He’s awake. He’s on the bathroom floor right now.”

How Does Someone Get Pneumonia?

Many bacterial infections can lead to pneumonia, which is when the air sacs in one or both lungs become inflamed. According to the Mayo Clinic, the most common germs are bacteria and viruses, and the body typically fights off the germs from infecting the lungs. However, a germ can overpower one’s immune system and lead to pneumonia.

Anyone can develop pneumonia, even if they’re in good health.

What Is Sepsis?

Sepsis is a life-threatening emergency when the body has an extreme response to an infection, according to the CDC. Infections that can lead to sepsis include those in the gastrointestinal tract, the urinary tract or the lungs.

How Does Pneumonia Turn Into Sepsis?

As previously noted, sepsis is the body’s severe response to an infection, which can be pneumonia. Sepsis and septic shock can occur from pneumonia.