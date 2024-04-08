Caitlin Clark Shares Emotional Message After March Madness Loss

Image Credit: Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark had an emotional post to mark the end of her college basketball career, following the Iowa Hawkeyes’ loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday, April 7. After her final game for the women’s national NCAA tournament, the point guard, 22, shared a photo of her uniform and sneakers, while showing love to her college team.

The photo showed the black and yellow uniform with her name and number (22) embroidered on the back. She also showed off her matching black and yellow sneakers. She ended her college career showing that she will always remember this time. “I’ll miss ya,” she wrote with a series of yellow heart emojis.

She later tweeted thanks to her fans and team for their support throughout her career. “Words cannot express my love for my teammates, coaches, fans and our university – Thanks for making my dreams come true. Wearing Iowa across my chest the last four years has been an honor. This place will always be home,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

While Caitlin became a national sensation for her skills on the court, Iowa ended up coming up short in the tournament, losing to South Carolina with an 87-75 score. The guard is expected to head to the WNBA, and the draft is on April 15.

Following the loss, Caitlin admitted that she was looking to the future. “I don’t have much time to sit around and sulk and be upset. I don’t think that’s what I’m about either,” she said, per CNN. “Yeah, I’m sad we lost this game, but I’m also so proud of myself, I’m so proud of my teammates, I’m so proud of this program. There’s a lot to be proud of.”

While she was “proud” of the hard work they put in, Caitlin did admit that hanging up the Iowa jersey was going to be sad for her. “There’s going to be tears. It is sad this is all over, and this is the last time I’m going to put on an Iowa jersey,” she said.

Even though Iowa came up short, Caitlin still captivated basketball fans across the globe, including getting the attention of the biggest star in the NBA. During the game, LeBron James shouted out the point guard’s excellence in a post on X. “If you don’t rock with Caitlin Clark game you’re just a FLAT OUT HATER!!!!! Stay far away from them people!! PLEASE,” he wrote.