Hulu Cuts Off Oscars Live Stream: Why the Broadcast Abruptly Ended

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2025 Oscars were seemingly planned out perfectly for viewers. The ceremony was broadcast on ABC and live streamed via Hulu for millions around the world. At one point, host Conan O’Brien took a moment to greet viewers in India, China and Spain in their native languages while noting that countless Hulu subscribers were live streaming the Academy Awards. But moments away from learning who won for Best Actress in a Leading Role, the Hulu live stream was cut off, and it wasn’t the only outage that happened during the night.

Below, find out everything we know so far behind Hulu’s Oscars live stream failure.

Why Did the Hulu Oscars Live Stream Cut Off?

At the time of publication, Hulu has not publicly addressed the live-stream debacle.

At around 10:30 p.m., Hulu’s live feed of the Oscars suddenly cut off while the announcement for Best Actress in a Leading Role was in progress. A note appeared on screen indicating that the event “had ended,” seemingly indicating that it was only set to run for a specific time on the streaming platform.

Cable users tuning into ABC were still able to watch the ceremony through the end.

Earlier in the live stream, Hulu acknowledged a glitch via its X account about login issues. Within an hour, the streamer claimed the issue was resolved, tweeting, “Thanks so much for hanging in there! Our team took the necessary steps to resolve this, so you should be all set after rebooting your device. We appreciate your patience!”

How Long Were the 2025 Oscars?

On average, the annual Academy Awards is roughly three and a half hours in length. Hosts tend to jokingly indicate at the beginning of each ceremony that speeches shouldn’t linger. During this year’s show, Conan teased nominees that if any of them took long to wrap up their acceptance speeches, he would cut to John Lithgow‘s grim facial expression.

Multiple nominees were, instead, drowned out during their speeches with music. However, The Brutalist actor Adrien Brody made sure to tell producers not to push him off stage while he accepted the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

For Hulu subscribers, the 2025 Oscars ended about 3 hours and 34 minutes after it began at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

Who Won Best Picture at the Oscars 2025?

Anora took home the Oscar for Best Picture, winning five Academy Awards in total.