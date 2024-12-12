How to Watch ‘Anora’: Where to Stream the Mikey Madison Movie

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Anora slowly but surely made waves earlier this year. After premiering at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the movie received multiple accolades, including several Golden Globe Award nominations. As awards season approaches, movie buffs are dying to know how and when they can stream Anora at home if they haven’t watched it in theaters yet.

What Is Anora About?

Anora‘s official synopsis reads, “Anora, a sex worker from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.”

The movie is a romantic comedy, focusing on Anora’s whirlwind marriage and her relationship with her husband’s family.

Where to Watch the Anora Movie

Currently, Anora is not streaming anywhere, but it’s in theaters. Neon distributed the film. Most of its past productions reached digital streaming services within a few months after their theatrical releases. Per Elle, Neon has a deal with Hulu, so subscribers of the streamer can expect to watch Anora in early 2025.

Anora Movie Cast

Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Aleksei Serebryakov and Darya Ekamasova are all featured cast members. Mikey plays the titular character and protagonist, Anora, and Mark plays Ivan “Vanya,” Anora’s husband.

Who Is Mikey Madison?

Mikey has already appeared in several well-known projects. Her two most famous roles so far were in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood and 2022’s Scream. In both villainous roles, Mikey is defeated in a literal blaze of glory: being burned alive and screaming.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 about her fiery roles, Mikey made it clear that she was ready to move on from devious killer characters.

“I think I’m pretty much done with that. Two is enough,” she quipped at the time. “It’s funny. Honestly, I saw them as two completely different characters with that random coincidence.”

Although both of her roles were considered similar by audiences, Mikey pointed out that she, in reality, is “very different from the characters [she’s] played and the projects [she’s] done.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever done a project where I feel similar to the character,” Mikey added.