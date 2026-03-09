How to Watch the Oscars 2026: What Channel Are the Academy Awards On?

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The 2026 Academy Awards will bring together the biggest stars in film to celebrate the year’s best movies, performances and filmmakers. This year’s ceremony features a competitive slate of nominees led by Sinners, which made history with 16 nominations, followed by One Battle After Another with 13 nominations.

Several major stars are also in the running for acting awards. Michael B. Jordan earned a Best Actor nomination for Sinners, while Leonardo DiCaprio is nominated for One Battle After Another. Other contenders include Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme and Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon. On the Best Actress side, nominees include Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Emma Stone for Bugonia, and Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Below, find out when the 2026 Oscars take place, what channel the Academy Awards will air on and how you can watch the ceremony live.

When Are the 2026 Oscars?

The 2026 Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and will be hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien.

The event will feature 24 award categories, including a new prize for achievement in casting, which is being introduced for the first time at the 2026 ceremony.

What Channel Are the Oscars On?

The Oscars will air live on ABC in the United States. Viewers with cable or satellite TV can watch the ceremony on their local ABC station when the show begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Can You Stream the Oscars This Year?

Yes. In addition to airing on ABC, the 2026 Oscars will also stream live on Hulu for the first time. The ceremony can also be watched through services that include ABC, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream.

Who Is Nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars?

The Best Picture nominees for the 2026 Oscars are:

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

These films are competing for the top prize at the 98th Academy Awards, which honors movies released in 2025.