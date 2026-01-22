When Are the Oscars 2026? Date of the Academy Awards

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The Oscars are officially on the calendar. Hollywood’s biggest night will return in 2026 to celebrate the best films and performances of the year, bringing stars, nominees, and movie fans together for the Academy Awards. Here’s when the 2026 Oscars will take place and what to know ahead of the ceremony.

Where Do the Oscars Take Place? See Location

The Oscars — officially the 98th Academy Awards — will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. The ceremony is hosted by Conan O’Brien and presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Ahead of the Oscar nominations announcement, O’Brien spoke with ABC News’ Chris Connelly about what viewers can expect from Hollywood’s biggest night. “We have a lot of possibilities,” O’Brien said, noting that many creative ideas take shape later in the process once the nominees and cultural conversation come into focus. “You have to wait and see which movies are nominated, what’s in the zeitgeist… sometimes those late ideas are the best ones.”

While he kept specific plans under wraps, O’Brien teased that audiences can expect “a lot of magic” this year. “There’ll be some explosions, CGI will be used,” he added. “I see this second Oscars as an opportunity to take things up a notch.”

When Are the 2026 Oscars?

The 98th Academy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, March 15, 2026, honoring films released in 2025. The event will feature 24 award categories, including a newly added prize recognizing achievement in casting.

The nominations were announced on January 22, 2026, with the vampire thriller Sinners leading all films with a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations — the most ever for a single film — and a strong contender in categories like Best Picture, Director and Acting.

How to Watch the Oscars Live

The 2026 Oscars will be broadcast live in the United States on ABC and streamed on Hulu beginning at approximately 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT on March 15, 2026. Viewers can also stream coverage and red carpet content on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s official social platforms.

For the Oscars nominations announcement on January 22, fans could stream the reveal on ABC’s Good Morning America, Disney+, Hulu, and the Academy’s digital platforms, with nominees unveiled by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman.