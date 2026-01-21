Oscar Nominees List 2026: Updates on Academy Award Nominations

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Awards season kicked off earlier this month, and predictions for the 2026 Academy Awards started to unfold. After Sinners, One Battle After Another, Hamnet and more productions were rewarded at the Golden Globes, cinema fans have already shared their bets on who will win big at the upcoming ceremony. But first, the nominees have to be unveiled!

The 2026 Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Below, Hollywood Life is keeping you up to date on the 2026 Oscar nominations as we await the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to unveil its nominees.

How to Watch the 2026 Oscar Nominations

The nominations for the 2026 Academy Awards will be livestreamed on January 22 at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET.

Who Will Win Best Picture at the 2026 Oscars?

Most predictions have pointed to either Sinners or One Battle After Another, the latter of which took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

Do the Golden Globes Predict the Oscar Winners?

No, not always. It’s important to note that the Golden Globe Awards are not a consistent predictor of Oscar winners. However, with almost every awards season, actors, filmmakers, artists and films that received the most nominations and/or wins tend to take home an Academy Award.

Last year’s awards season included some surprises. Among the biggest was when Anora star Mikey Madison won the Oscar for Best Actress over Demi Moore for the latter’s performance in The Substance. Demi had also won the Golden Globe, so most were expecting her to take home her first Academy Award.

Both Mikey and Demi made sure to praise one another in public, leading up to and following the 2025 Oscars. During her acceptance speech, Mikey said her win felt “very surreal.”

“I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here, standing in this room today is really incredible,” the Scream star said. “I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I’m honored to be recognized alongside all of you. This is a dream come true.”

Oscars 2026 Nominees List

At the time of publication, the nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards have not been unveiled yet. Check back on January 22 after 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT to find out which productions, actors, filmmakers and other artists were nominated for an Oscar.