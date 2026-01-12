Who Won Best Male & Female Actor at the Golden Globes 2026? See Winners

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards honored the best actors in film and television in both the Drama and Comedy or Musical categories. The annual ceremony never disappoints with its fair share of funny and emotional moments. And for a few celebrities, it was their first-ever Golden Globes win this year.

Below, find out which of your favorite stars took home the Golden Globes for Best Actor.

Who Won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture?

Wagner Moura won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Major Motion Picture — Drama for his performance in The Secret Agent, becoming the first Brazilian in history to take home the award.

While thanking his cast and crew from the movie, Wagner said The Secret Agent “is a film about memory, or the lack of memory, and generational trauma.”

“I think that, if trauma can be passed along generations, values can too,” he continued. “So, this is to the ones that are sticking with their values in difficult moments.”

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Major Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his performance in Marty Supreme.

Who Won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture?

Jessie Buckley won the Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a Major Motion Picture — Drama for her performance in Hamnet. She made sure to credit all the others in the category, specifically calling Julia Roberts a “hero” to everyone in the industry.

“Oh my God, the incredible women I am honored to stand beside in this category. I mean, Julia Roberts – you are like a hero to us all,” Jessie said. “Thank you. Jennifer, Renate, Eva, Tessa – God, I’d watch you anytime, anywhere. You blow my mind.”

Jessie concluded her speech by saying, “This is a real, real honor. I love what I do, and I love being part of this industry, thank you.”

In the category for Best Female Actor in a Major Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, Rose Byrne won for her performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Who Won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Series?

Quite a few actors were recognized for their work on TV, as there were two categories for each: Musical or Comedy and Drama. The Pitt‘s Noah Wyle was awarded the Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama, and Seth Rogen accepted the award for Best Actor in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy for his performance in The Studio. He also referred to his show’s meta Golden Globes episode, which hilariously derides the awards show.

“This is so weird. We just pretended to do this. And now it’s happening,” Seth said while accepting the award from his co-stars Dave Franco and Zoë Kravitz. He added that he “thought the only way I would get to hold one is to create a whole show to give myself a fake one.”

Who Won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series?

Rhea Seehorn from Pluribus won the Best Female Actor in a TV Series — Drama, while Jean Smart was awarded the Best Female Actor in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy for her performance in Hacks.