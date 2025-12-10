‘Pluribus’ Cast Guide: Meet All the Actors Starring in Vince Gilligan’s Apple TV+ Series

Image Credit: Apple

Vince Gilligan’s new Apple TV+ series Pluribus pulls viewers into a world where most of humanity has been absorbed into a blissful hive mind — and only a handful of people remain immune. Led by Rhea Seehorn, the show brings together a tight ensemble of actors who each play a key role in the unraveling mystery.

Here’s a closer look at the cast and the characters they bring to life.

Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka

Seehorn stars as Carol Sturka, a cynical romance novelist who is one of the very few people immune to an alien virus that transforms most of humanity into a content hive mind.

Seehorn is an Emmy-nominated actor best known for her beloved role as Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul.

Karolina Wydra as Zosia

Karolina Wydra plays Zosia, a member of the hive-minded “Others” who serves as a liaison to Carol.

Wydra is a Polish-born actor whose career includes roles in House, Sneaky Pete, and Quantico, often portraying complex, intense characters.

Carlos-Manuel Vesga as Manousos

Carlos-Manuel Vesga portrays Manousos, another immune individual living in Paraguay cut off from the Others.

Vesga is a seasoned Colombian actor with nearly 50 credits in film and television.

Miriam Shor as Helen L. Umstead

Miriam Shor appears as Helen L. Umstead, Carol’s manager who also becomes her romantic partner.

Shor is a longtime character actor known for roles across film and television, including Younger and American Fiction.

Samba Schutte as Koumba Diabaté

Samba Schutte, originally from Mauritania, plays Koumba Diabaté, a cheerful, charismatic immune individual whose post-Joining life takes a hedonistic turn amid the global upheaval.

John Cena as Himself

While not a main cast member, John Cena makes a memorable cameo in Pluribus as an assimilated version of himself within the hive mind, delivering crucial exposition about the Others’ survival logic.