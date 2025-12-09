How to Watch ‘Pluribus’: Where to Stream All Episodes of Vince Gilligan’s Show

Image Credit: Anna Kooris

Vince Gilligan created a whole Emmy-worthy television world thanks to Breaking Bad and its spinoff, Better Call Saul. But his latest series, Pluribus, is streaming on another platform that’s not AMC — and this one introduces viewers to an extraterrestrial plot in a post-apocalyptic world.

The series, which premiered in November 2025, follows Albuquerque, New Mexico-based author Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), who discovers that she’s one of the last few humans on earth with their own free will. Humanity has been exposed to an alien virus, which has infected people with a peaceful hive mind. Carol and a dozen other people on the planet are immune to it — at least for now — and she has to come to terms with this new earth.

Find out how to watch all episodes of Pluribus right here.

Where to Stream Pluribus

All episodes of Pluribus are available to stream on Apple TV+. The show is still in its debut season, and the finale doesn’t air until December 26, 2025.

How Many Episodes of Pluribus Are in Season 1?

There are nine episodes in total in Pluribus‘ first season. Here is the full guide to each episode and what date each is released.

Episode 1: “We Is Us” — November 7, 2025

Episode 2: “Pirate Lady” — November 7, 2025

Episode 3: “Grenade” — November 14, 2025

Episode 4: “Please, Carol” — November 21, 2025

Episode 5: “Got Milk” — November 26, 2025

Episode 6: “HDP” — December 5, 2025

Episode 7: “The Gap” — December 12, 2025

Episode 8: TBA — December 19, 2025

Episode 9: TBA — December 26, 2025

Is There a Season 2 of Pluribus?

Yes! During its first season, Apple gave Pluribus the green light for a second season. In fact, Vince is eager to keep building the show.

During a red carpet interview with Variety, the Breaking Bad creator said he’d “love to see Pluribus go as long as Rhea Seehorn wants it to go.”

“I’m really doing it, as much as anybody, I’m doing it for her,” he pointed out. “At this point, maybe four seasons, I’m guessing, but who the hell knows?”

When Does Season 2 of Pluribus Come Out?

It’s too early for a season 2 release date. Filming has yet to commence on the second season.