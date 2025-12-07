How Many Episodes Are There in ‘Pluribus’ Season 1? See Guide

Image Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Though post-apocalyptic stories have become an expectation in the film and TV industry, Vice Gilligan‘s 2025 sci-fi, Pluribus, pushes the boundaries. Set in his favorite setting, Albuquerque, New Mexico, the series introduces viewers to Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), a local author whose life shifts after learning that she’s one out of a dozen people on earth who hasn’t been affected by the extraterrestrial hive mind virus.

Since we’re halfway through season 1, how many more episodes are left? Below, find out the total number of episodes this season has in total.

What Is Pluribus About?

Pluribus follows fantasy romance author Carol Sturka (Seehorn), who finds out at the end of episode 1 that she’s one of the last few humans on earth with their own mind. Humanity has been exposed to an extraterrestrial virus, which infected people with a peaceful and content hive mind. Carol and a dozen other people on the planet are immune to it — at least for now.

How to Watch Pluribus Episodes

All current episodes are streaming on Apple TV+, where incoming episodes are released weekly on Fridays.

How Many Episodes Are There in Pluribus?

There are nine episodes in total of Pluribus‘ first season. The following is the episode guide of season 1:

Episode 1: “We Is Us” — November 7, 2025

Episode 2: “Pirate Lady” — November 7, 2025

Episode 3: “Grenade” — November 14, 2025

Episode 4: “Please, Carol” — November 21, 2025

Episode 5: “Got Milk” — November 26, 2025

Episode 6: “HDP” — December 5, 2025

Episode 7: “The Gap” — December 12, 2025

Episode 8: TBA — December 19, 2025

Episode 9: TBA — December 26, 2025

Is There a Season 2 of Pluribus?

Yes, Apple ordered a second season of Gilligan’s show. At the time of publication, a projected release date for the second season has not been determined yet.

@varietymagazine #VinceGilligan says he currently envisions #Pluribus running for four seasons — but as with BreakingBad, the show’s trajectory could always change. “Take it with a grain of salt because when people asked me at this point in the run of ‘Breaking Bad’ how long it should go, I would say two or three seasons,” Gilligan told Variety. “And then I wound up going six, which I think was perfect.” Gilligan attended PaleyFest NY on Friday night with Pluribus stars #RheaSeehorn and Karolina Wydra, less than 24 hours after the first two episodes premiered on AppleTV. ♬ original sound – Variety

Gilligan is looking forward to a potentially long future of his series. During a late 2025 red carpet interview with Variety, the Breaking Bad creator said he’d “love to see Pluribus go as long as Rhea Seehorn wants it to go.”

“I’m really doing it, as much as anybody, I’m doing it for her,” he said. “At this point, maybe four seasons, I’m guessing, but who the hell knows?”