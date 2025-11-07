What Is ‘Pluribus’ About? Breaking Down the New Vince Gilligan Series

Image Credit: Apple TV+

From the creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul comes Pluribus — a bold, genre-bending new series on Apple TV+ that flips the conventional dystopian narrative on its head.

Starring Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka — described as “the most miserable person on Earth” — the story follows her unexpected journey when she becomes one of the few immune to an event that forces humanity into unrelenting happiness. With a nine-episode first season debuting November 7, 2025, and a two-season order already locked in, Pluribus promises to mix sci-fi, thriller, and social commentary in a world where joy might be the greatest threat of all.

Learn more below.

How to Watch Pluribus

Pluribus premieres on Apple TV+ on November 7, 2025, when the first two episodes will drop. After that, new episodes will be released each Friday through December 26.

The series is available to stream via the Apple TV+ app (and via Apple TV+ through platforms like Amazon Prime’s add-on).

What Is Pluribus About?

Pluribus is a genre-bending sci-fi drama created by Vince Gilligan (best known for Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul).

The premise: one woman described as “the most miserable person on Earth” is thrown into a surreal world where nearly everyone else is part of a hive-mind of unwavering optimism — and she’s apparently immune. From that starting point, the show explores what happens when happiness itself becomes a threat.

Who Is in the Pluribus Cast?

The lead role of Carol Sturka is played by Rhea Seehorn, re-uniting with Gilligan after her role in Better Call Saul.

She’s joined by Karolina Wydra and Carlos Manuel Vesga in key roles, with guest appearances by Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte.

The production team includes Gilligan as creator and executive producer.

Will There Be a Pluribus Season 2?

Yes — prior to its debut, Apple TV+ ordered the series for two seasons. So a second season is already in the pipeline, though details about what that season will cover have not been released.