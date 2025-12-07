‘Pluribus’ Season 2: Updates on the Future of Vince Gilligan’s Apple TV+ Series

Image Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Pluribus is the latest Vince Gilligan-created masterpiece, and fans can’t get enough of it. The post-apocalyptic sci-fi was released in November 2025 to critical acclaim. We’re not even at the end of season 1 yet, and fans are already demanding another.

Fortunately, for viewers, season 2 was ordered shortly after the series’ premiere. And as for how long Gilligan wants it to continue, the Breaking Bad creator teased that he wants multiple seasons.

Hollywood Life has all the updates we know so far about the second season of Pluribus here.

What Is Pluribus About?

Gilligan added his own personal touch to Pluribus. Just like his other hit shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Pluribus is initially set in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Local fantasy romance author Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) is one of a dozen in the world immune to an extraterrestrial virus, which infects humanity with a peaceful and content hive mind.

How Many Seasons Will Pluribus Have?

So far, Pluribus is only slated for a second season in the future. Apple has not ordered multiple seasons after that yet. But Gilligan is confident that the show could go on. During a late 2025 red carpet interview with Variety, the producer said he’d “love to see Pluribus go as long as Rhea Seehorn wants it to go,” referring to the lead actress.

@varietymagazine #VinceGilligan says he currently envisions #Pluribus running for four seasons — but as with BreakingBad, the show’s trajectory could always change. “Take it with a grain of salt because when people asked me at this point in the run of ‘Breaking Bad’ how long it should go, I would say two or three seasons,” Gilligan told Variety. “And then I wound up going six, which I think was perfect.” Gilligan attended PaleyFest NY on Friday night with Pluribus stars #RheaSeehorn and Karolina Wydra, less than 24 hours after the first two episodes premiered on AppleTV. ♬ original sound – Variety

“I’m really doing it, as much as anybody, I’m doing it for her,” he gushed, before adding, “At this point, maybe four seasons, I’m guessing, but who the hell knows?”

When Does Season 2 of Pluribus Come Out?

There has been no set release date for season 2 yet. Filming on Pluribus‘ second season has yet to commence.

How Many Episodes of Pluribus Are There in Season 1?

There are nine episodes in total of Pluribus‘ debut season. The following is the episode guide of season 1: