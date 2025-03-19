‘Marty Supreme’: Release Date, Plot & More on Gwyneth Paltrow & Timothee Chalamet Movie

Image Credit: GC Images

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet are set to make their return to the big screen as the stars of Marty Supreme. Recently, the co-stars made headlines after the 52-year-old actress revealed she was unfamiliar with the role of an intimacy coordinator. This came after the two were spotted filming PDA-filled scenes. According to Vanity Fair, she remarked, “There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed.” She continued, “Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.”

While Paltrow has been in Hollywood for a longer time than Chalamet, Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie praised her star power and presence on screen. He told Vanity Fair, “She’s a movie star. I say that in the cosmic sense. She’s got a gravitational pull that only a camera can depict.” He added, “I think her absence from acting has lent a vulnerability to her abilities.”

With growing anticipation for the film, fans are eager to learn more details. Below, find everything there is to know about its release date, cast, and where to watch.

What Is Marty Supreme About?

According to Paltrow, the film follows “This woman who is married to someone who is in the Ping-Pong mafia, as it were.” She explained,”They meet and she’s had a pretty tough life, and I think he breathes life back into her, but it’s kind of transactional for them both.”

Marty Supreme Release Date

The film is expected to premiere on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, according to IMDb.

Marty Supreme Cast

Per IMDb, alongside Chalamet and Paltrow, the film stars Sandra Bernhard, Fran Drescher, Abel Ferrara, and others. Speaking about Chalamet, Paltrow told Vanity Fair, “He’s just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid. He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner.”

Where to Watch Marty Supreme

The movie will be available to stream on Netflix and Apple TV+.