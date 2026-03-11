‘Marty Supreme’: Release Date, Plot & More About the Timothée Chalamet Movie

Image Credit: GC Images

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet star in the sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme, which debuted in theaters in December 2025 after premiering earlier that fall at the New York Film Festival. Directed by Josh Safdie, the film quickly generated buzz for its unusual premise centered on the world of professional table tennis as well as the pairing of its two high-profile leads.

During production, the movie made headlines when Paltrow revealed she wasn’t familiar with the role of an intimacy coordinator — a comment that surfaced shortly after she and Chalamet were spotted filming PDA-heavy scenes together. “There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed,” she told Vanity Fair. “Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.”

Safdie has also praised Paltrow’s on-screen presence, telling the outlet, “She’s a movie star… she’s got a gravitational pull that only a camera can depict,” adding that her time away from acting has given her performances “a vulnerability.”

Since its debut, the film has made a strong showing during awards season, earning nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Chalamet, who also won Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for his performance.

Below, find everything there is to know about the film, including its plot, cast, where to watch it and more.

What Is Marty Supreme About?

According to Paltrow, the film follows “This woman who is married to someone who is in the ping-pong mafia, as it were.” She explained,”They meet and she’s had a pretty tough life, and I think he breathes life back into her, but it’s kind of transactional for them both.” The titular character, Marty (Chalamet), is the ping-pong player.

Marty Supreme Release Date

The film was released on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, according to IMDb.

Marty Supreme Trailer

Marty Supreme Cast

Per IMDb, alongside Chalamet and Paltrow, the film stars Sandra Bernhard, Fran Drescher, Abel Ferrara, and others. Speaking about Chalamet, Paltrow told Vanity Fair, “He’s just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid. He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner.”

Where to Watch Marty Supreme

Marty Supreme is currently available to rent or buy on video-on-demand platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home. The film became available for digital purchase and rental in February 2026, allowing viewers to watch it at home after its theatrical run.

For those waiting for a subscription streaming option, the movie is expected to arrive on HBO Max, though an official streaming date has not yet been announced. A24 films typically debut on the platform a few months after their theatrical release.