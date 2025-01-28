How Tall is Grant Ellis From ‘The Bachelor’? His Height

When Grant Ellis stepped out of his limo on the season 29 premiere of The Bachelor, one thing was immediately apparent — his remarkable height. The former basketball pro, 31, played on scholarship for New York’s Iona University and Connecticut’s Albertus Magnus College before heading to the Dominican Republic to play professionally for Inios de San Francisco and Club Huellas del Siglo, per Life & Style.

Now, the competition has transferred from the court to television, where he towers over 25 women who are vying for his attention. Below, find out Grant Ellis’ height and more.

How Old is Grant Ellis?

Grant is currently 31 years old. He was a holiday baby, born December 15, 1993.

How Tall is Grant Ellis?

According to Comingsoon.net, Grant stands very tall at six feet, five inches.

Where is Grant Ellis From?

The Houston day trader was born in Newark, New Jersey. He attended high school at Hudson Catholic Regional High School, where he was reportedly the star basketball player.

What is Grant Ellis’ Job?

Following an injury, Grant relocated to Houston, Texas, where he works as a day trader. “When I was overseas, a lot of guys would make really good money, but they didn’t know what to do with it,” he said of the transition to the trade, in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I came across somebody who was a trader in the market and I was skeptical at first but he divulged certain information to me and I looked at it as a puzzle. I realized it’s possible. I think a lot of people look at it as gambling or risky, and it can be risky, but if you know what you’re doing, it’s a really good way of investing your money.”

Who Are Grant Ellis’ Parents?

Grant’s parents are Robert and Renee Ellis, according to his Wikipedia page. He also has a sister, Taylor Ellis. “They’re really supportive,” the reality star told Us Weekly of his family in January 2025. “My family has been through a lot together, and it’s really crazy that we still support each other in the ways that we do, even though we’re all at different points of our life. So they supported me and I support them and we support each other — that’s the way that works.”