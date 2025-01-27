Grant Ellis’ Basketball Career & Day Trader Job: What He Does for Work

Grant Ellis has been welcomed by the loving nature of eager Bachelor fans, who are waiting on the highly anticipated season to kick off tonight. He may be a current reality TV star, but what does he do for a living when he’s off camera? You’ll definitely want to find out…as if you needed another reason to delve deeper into your crush for him.

Grant Ellis’ Basketball Career Details

The 6’5″ hunk used his height to his advantage as a former basketball player. He played on his high school’s team and then went on to play at the collegiate level for New York’s Iona University and Connecticut’s Albertus Magnus College. Grant has also gotten his passport stamped, because he played overseas for the Dominican Republic’s team, Inios de San Francisco, and the Caribbean island nation’s club, Huellas del Siglo, according to Life & Style.

Spend the day with "Bachelor" star Grant Ellis! 🌹 Season 29 of @BachelorABC premieres TONIGHT on @ABCnetwork. https://t.co/K1L0faGxKH pic.twitter.com/3D1OxGlBlQ — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 27, 2025

How Does Grant Ellis Make a Living Now?

Grant’s former basketball career is impressive and so is his career now. The bachelor is a day-trader, who is based in Texas, when he’s not on screen, according to ABC.

What Is a Day Trading Job?

A day trader is someone who buys and sells securities such as stocks, bonds and other financial assets. They have a deep knowledge of the stock market and its bear verses bull markets. Day traders are disciplined individuals who aspire to get a hefty profit from their investment. Day traders follow financial trends depending on things such as stock market patterns and news, in order to determine which investments may lead to paying off. They are strategic, patient, and open-minded individuals.

We can't wait to celebrate our very own Grant Ellis ’17 as he takes center stage on The Bachelor Monday night! @Albertus_Sports Learn more: https://t.co/Cq2OLje6aw #AlbertusMagnusCollege #FearlessFalcons pic.twitter.com/Wln0Bb2rgw — Albertus Magnus College (@AlbertusSocial) January 24, 2025

What Has Grant Ellis’ Experience as a Day Trader Been Like?

Grant candidly shared that becoming a day trader has not been a smooth-sailing experience, but he’s committed to the learning curve on his road to success. He shared on The Viall Files podcast: “S&P 500… that’s the only instrument I trade. I studied and went all in. The first three years, I lost everything that I had in the market, but I stuck at it. It’s a process that tests who you are. It tests your resilience and your ability to weather the storm.”