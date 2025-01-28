How Old Is Grant Ellis From ‘The Bachelor’? His Age

Image Credit: Disney/Matt Sayles

We were peeled to our screens during The Bachelor premiere last night. Leading man, Grant Ellis has already made his mark on his viewers with his charm, looks, and empathy. We’re committed to seeing the nation’s newest Bachelor get closer to finding his dream wife through the popular reality TV show. Find out all about the hunk below!

How Old Is Grant Ellis?

Grant Ellis is 31 years old, and he’s ready to find the one, settle down, and be the family man he dreams of becoming.

What Does Grant Ellis Do for Work?

Grant is a day trader, meaning he buys and sells financial assets such as stocks and bonds.

“Trading is a mind game. Love is a heart game.” Former trader and this year’s @BachelorABC Grant Ellis stopped by @Nasdaq MarketSite to share some words of wisdom about finance and love. The Bachelor premieres tonight on @ABC – good luck, Grant! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/jyWhfq8kaN — Nasdaq Exchange (@NasdaqExchange) January 27, 2025

Was Grant Ellis a Basketball Player?

Grant began playing basketball in middle school and continued playing on his high school’s team. He then played at the collegiate level for New York’s Iona University and Connecticut’s Albertus Magnus College. Grant also played internationally for the Dominican Republic’s team, and the Caribbean island nation’s club.

Where Is Grant Ellis From?

Grant is originally from New Jersey however he is now based in Texas.

Who Are Grant Ellis’ Parents?

Grant’s mother was the one who signed him up for The Bachelorette during Jenn Tran‘s season. Talk about supportive!

Grant transparently opened up about his relationship struggles with his father while he was with Jenn. Since then, his father went to rehab and has been celebrating his sobriety month after month, and his bond with Grant has gotten stronger ever since he made the move to not only get better for himself, but for his family.

His father made an appearance on the premiere last night and the two shared a very emotional conversation. His father told him that he “deserves love” and that he’ll be a “better dad” than him when its time. The love was definitely felt between the two, and Bachelor nation loves to see that the duo’s once strained relationship, has evolved.

Grant Ellis drops by to talk about the new season of @BachelorABC and shares what he's looking for in a partner.#GMA3 pic.twitter.com/S8dNgXicZN — GMA3: What You Need To Know (@ABCGMA3) January 27, 2025

Does Grant Ellis Have Siblings?

Grant has an older sister named Taylor Ellis, who is a model. She made her own Bachelor debut last night as she made a surprise appearance while Grant was getting to know the 25 contestants. The other women were nervous when Taylor entered the house, and elegantly walked her way to Grant, who was sitting outside with one of the women. When the women finally learned that Taylor was his sister, they laughed and felt relieved that she wasn’t new competition. Taylor went on to adorably present Grant’s baby and teen pictures and the contestants were captivated.

His sister is a successful model who is represented by Ford Models and her shoots have been featured in Marie Claire and InStyle Mexico. She put her studies for nursing to the side to focus on her modeling career.