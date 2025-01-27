How to Watch ‘The Bachelor’: Can I Stream the Show for Free?

Grant Ellis has returned to Bachelor Nation — only this time, he’s not a competitor. He’s the leading man on season 29 of ABC’s long-running smash reality hit The Bachelor, with 25 beautiful women competing for his love. The former pro basketball player, 30, previously appeared on season one of The Bachelorette, vying for the affection of Jenn Tran.

In a promotional video for the show, Grant laid bare his sensitive side. “I’m looking for love,” he said. “I want a wife. I’m searching for that happiness. To get what you want out of life, you have to take a chance. Love is a choice. Love is hard. But ultimately, the hardest things have the biggest reward. Let the journey begin.”

When asked by Rolling Stone what made him want to settle down, he said he felt a partnership “helps in life.” “I think that finding somebody to commit to through different situations, both good and bad, is a testament to character,” Grant told the outlet in an interview published January 27. “It also helps in life. At this phase in my life, I’m stable in my career and my health, and I really want to find somebody to build with instead of my mind being everywhere and dating around.”

Below, find out how to watch Grant’s search for love on season 29 of The Bachelor.

When Does Each ‘Bachelor’ Episode Air?

According to USA Today, The Bachelor season 29 will kick off Monday, January 27 at 8 p.m. The premiere episode will be two hours long, but subsequent episodes will run at roughly one hour each. New episodes will drop every Monday at 8 p.m. It’s unclear how many episodes this season will run, but typically the show produces between nine and 13 episodes per season.

Where to Watch ‘The Bachelor’ on TV

You can watch The Bachelor season 29 episodes on ABC through your cable provider or via old-fashioned over the air antenna.

Can I Stream ‘The Bachelor’ For Free?

If you’re unable to catch The Bachelor via ABC, you can watch it the following day on Hulu, but you’ll need a subscription. Just log in with your credentials for the platform. If you don’t yet have an account, you can take advantage of a free trial. The terms depend on which plan you choose and whether to pick add-ons.

Can I Livestream ‘The Bachelor?’

You can livestream The Bachelor via ABC Live on Fubo. The service offers a free trial of seven days before the subscription price kicks in, so you can catch at least the two hour premiere free of charge. Plans and channels vary based on your location.