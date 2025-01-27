Grant Ellis’ Parents: Meet the ‘Bachelor’ Star’s Family

Image Credit: Disney/ Ben Hider

Get ready for more roses and toasts, as Bachelor Grant Ellis’ love story is about to unfold. January 27, 2025, marks the premiere of The Bachelor season 29, where a brand-new group of contestants is ready to fight for love and, hopefully, a proposal. With 25 women competing for his heart, Grant described the group as “amazing” in an interview with Good Morning America. “I think the thing that really brought us all together was what they were here for, and that was love,” he said. “I think that everybody was genuine, everybody was unique and everybody was willing to be open.”

While the 31-year-old Bachelor follows his heart, he will have the support of his parents, who will eventually meet two of the contestants. In an interview with Us Weekly, he shared, “My family has been through a lot together, and it’s really crazy that we still support each other in the ways that we do, even though we’re all at different points of our life. So they supported me and I support them and we support each other — that’s the way that works.” Learn more about Grant’s family below.

Who Are Grant Ellis’ Mom and Dad?

Grant’s parents were previously mentioned during Bachelorette star Jenn Tran’s season. He opened up about how his father struggled with addiction but is now sober. Grant also revealed that it was his mother who signed him up for The Bachelorette, a detail he shared during an episode of the “Viall Files“ podcast.

Does Grant Have Any Siblings?

Yes, Grant has a sister named Taylor Ellis, who works as a model.

What Is Grant Ellis’ Job?

In addition to being a reality TV star, Grant works as a day trader.

Did Grant Ellis Have a Basketball Career?

Yes, Grant is a former basketball player. He played for several teams at the high school and collegiate levels, including stints in places like the Dominican Republic, according to Life & Style.